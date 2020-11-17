CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia Latino voters excited for Biden presidency

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 7:50 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latino vote went to different candidates around the nation, but in Virginia a majority of Latinos favored former Vice President Joe Biden and are hopeful he’ll reverse President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Capital News Service reports that more than 60% of Latinos in Virginia voted for Biden during this year’s presidential election, while almost 40% supported Trump, according to exit polls conducted by The Washington Post and other media organizations.

In comparison, 65% of Latinos in the state supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to The Washington Post.

