CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | DC's concerns with limited vaccine doses | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia honors reformer of…

Virginia honors reformer of juvenile justice system

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 10:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman who helped overhaul the state’s antiquated juvenile justice system has been honored with a new state historical marker.

The News & Advance reports that a marker highlighting the work of Lucy Harrison Miller Baber was unveiled Saturday outside Lynchburg’s downtown court complex.

Baber, who died in 1996, led the Welfare Department of the Virginia Federation of Women’s Clubs and advocated against placing incarcerated children in adult jails.

She helped formulate and implement legislation that strengthened the juvenile court system, required separate juvenile detention facilities, and expanded probation services.

About 50 people attended Saturday’s dedication ceremony.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

In ongoing effort to fill cyber vacancies, FBI turns to creative recruitment solutions

DoD looks at blockchain to track vaccine distribution under Operation Warp Speed

What the latest court decision means for employees seeking 2018 shutdown pay

TSP bounces back in big way for November

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up