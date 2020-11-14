CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. pandemic restrictions | Is Wreaths Across America happening at Arlington? | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Virginia educator sues school…

Virginia educator sues school board over pay disparity

The Associated Press

November 14, 2020, 11:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROANOKE, Va. — An educator in Roanoke County has filed a federal lawsuit against the school board alleging sex-based wage discrimination as she is paid less than male employees in the same position.

Roanoke County Public Schools Supervisor of Science Erin Barnett in her lawsuit argues that there is “no legitimate reason” for the pay disparity. The Roanoke Times reports the lawsuit filed Wednesday states Barnett earns $258.45 a day, but a male supervisor of physical education makes $284.55.

It includes a list of dozens of identical job-related responsibilities meant to show that while the male supervisor and Barnett focus on different subjects, they are “similarly situated” colleagues.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Agencies want to better leverage public-private partnerships for IoT

VA shares recipes for success with new customer experience 'cookbook' for agencies

LabCFTC proving financial regulatory sector and innovation is not an oxymoron

NOAA sets stage for 10-year network modernization with $300M AT&T task order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up