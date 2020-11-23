HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Virginia DMV says commercial drivers can renew online

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 5:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that commercial drivers will now be allowed to renew their licenses online, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Commercial driver’s license holders previously were required to visit DMV offices in person to renew their credentials.

The change in policy comes as the DMV expands the number of transactions customers can do online in order to maintain social distancing for customers who need to make in-person appointments for certain transactions.

DMV centers were closed during the early part of the pandemic, but are now open by appointment only.

