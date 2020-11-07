CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Northam: Va.'s rising cases 'concerning' | Latest results across the region
Home » Virginia News » Three charged in break-in…

Three charged in break-in at Science Museum of Virginia

The Associated Press

November 7, 2020, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Capitol Police say they have charged three men with felonies and are seeking a fourth following an investigation of a break-in at the Science Museum of Virginia during a night of riots and looting.

A news release from police says warrants listing four felony counts each were obtained for 19-year-old Makel Daizon Al-Qadaffi; 18-year-old Zakeye Navon Turner; 19-year-old Sherod Antoine Jenkins Jr.; and 25-year-old Allen Hargrove Jr.

All four are from Richmond.

Authorities were continuing to look for Turner on Friday.

Investigators determined someone gained access to the museum on May 31 by smashing a basement window.

The thieves made off with electronics and caused damages totaling $5,000.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tony Montemarano, top DISA official, retiring after nearly 50 years

DoD's $7.2B moving contract included 'pervasive' violations of procurement rules

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

Focus on military families, defense strategy changes likely coming under Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up