Teenager awaits extradition to Virginia after fatal shooting

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 2:24 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder following a shooting last week.

The Chesterfield County Police Department says in a news release that police were called on Thursday for a report of a shooting.

That call was followed with another one about a male being shot.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified by the department as 25-year-old Eriq S. Coleman of Richmond. Police obtained a detention order on Monday for the teenager, who was located at an address on South Carolina.

He was taken into custody without incident and is being held pending extradition to Virginia.

