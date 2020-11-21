THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | DC sees testing surge | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
Settlement reached in lawsuit over jail death

The Associated Press

November 21, 2020, 9:39 PM

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of a man who committed suicide in a Virginia jail has been settled for $370,000.

The Roanoke Times reports that earlier this week a judge approved a settlement related to the death of Clifton Antonio Harper at the Roanoke City Jail.

Harper committed suicide while being held the jail in 2015.

His mother filed a lawsuit against jail officials a year later, arguing that they’d failed to take proper steps to prevent Harper’s death.

The complaint said he’d previously been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses.

Seven people committed suicide at the jail between 2015 and August 2019.

Two other wrongful death lawsuits are currently pending.

