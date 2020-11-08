CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Police: 2 adults, 2 children shot, wounded in Virginia Beach

The Associated Press

November 8, 2020, 7:47 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Four people, including two children, have been shot and wounded in a coastal Virginia city.

Virginia Beach police announced on Sunday evening that two adults and two children had been taken to hospitals with wounds that did not appear to be life-threatening following a shooting near a residential area.

The agency called the scene “very active” in a statement posted to Twitter at 6:15 p.m.

Police did not immediately identify the victims or a suspect, or comment further on what led to the shooting.

