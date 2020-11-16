Officials say fish farm holds promise for southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in southwest Virginia are announcing plans for a large indoor fish-farming operation they say would…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials in southwest Virginia are announcing plans for a large indoor fish-farming operation they say would be among the largest private capital investment projects in the economically distressed region’s history.

A news release Monday said Pure Salmon will construct an aquaculture facility on the boundary of Tazewell and Russell counties that is is expected to employ over 200 people and process up to 20,000 tons of salmon a year.

The company will invest about $228 million in the equipment and facility.

It has been approved for at least $14.5 million in public incentives, and could be in line for a substantial income tax break.

