Man charged in Virginia woman’s killing is convicted rapist

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 9:23 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Court records show that a man charged in the killing of a missing Virginia woman was convicted of abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl in 2007. Benjamin Franklin Chiarky was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the death of Corrine Lee Huddleston.

Prince George County Police have said that the 20-year-old was last seen in early October. Last week, investigators located human remains believed to belong to Huddleston.

More than 10 years before, Chiarky served about six of eight years on a conviction for raping an underage girl at her friend’s house when he was 18 and she was a minor.

Records show he was released early for good behavior.

