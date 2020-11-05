Human remains discovered in Virginia near Interstate 77

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police is looking into the discovery of human remains near Interstate 77 in Bland…

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police is looking into the discovery of human remains near Interstate 77 in Bland County.

A news release from state police says officers were notified of the discovery of human remains near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off exit 58 on I-77.

The news release says the remains appear to be that of a female and were located at the edge of a gravel lot adjacent to a gas station.

The body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

