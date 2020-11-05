CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Rising COVID-19 infections | Biden names advisory board | Latest test results
Home » Virginia News » Human remains discovered in…

Human remains discovered in Virginia near Interstate 77

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 2:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police is looking into the discovery of human remains near Interstate 77 in Bland County.

A news release from state police says officers were notified of the discovery of human remains near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off exit 58 on I-77.

The news release says the remains appear to be that of a female and were located at the edge of a gravel lot adjacent to a gas station.

The body has been taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

CISA preps for 5G with testing framework, workshops and working groups

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up