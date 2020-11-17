CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
Former Virginia attorney indicted on multiple fraud charges

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 5:46 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Virginia attorney on charges that she defrauded elderly clients out of money which she used to buy real estate and make charitable donations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Virginia says in a news release that 44-year-old Cherie Anne Washburn is charged with 10 counts of wire fraud, two counts of making a false statement to a mortgage lender and one count of mail fraud.

Court documents say Washburn defrauded two victims by gaining power of attorney and writing herself multiple checks, and also made herself the beneficiary of one of her victims’  two investment accounts.

