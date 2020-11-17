Former Virginia attorney indicted on multiple fraud charges

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Virginia attorney on charges that she defrauded elderly…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Virginia attorney on charges that she defrauded elderly clients out of money which she used to buy real estate and make charitable donations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Virginia says in a news release that 44-year-old Cherie Anne Washburn is charged with 10 counts of wire fraud, two counts of making a false statement to a mortgage lender and one count of mail fraud.

Court documents say Washburn defrauded two victims by gaining power of attorney and writing herself multiple checks, and also made herself the beneficiary of one of her victims’ two investment accounts.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.