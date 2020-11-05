Firefighters find woman’s body at Virginia apartment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Firefighters in Virginia Beach say the body of a woman was found as they searched…

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Firefighters in Virginia Beach say the body of a woman was found as they searched an apartment building following reports of a possible fire.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says in a news release that firefighters were dispatched to a possible fire at around 2:47 a.m. Thursday at the Runaway Bay Apartments in the Thalia section of the city.

The news release says firefighters investigated smoke on the second and third floors with no signs of fire.

A search of the building led to the discovery of the 55-year-old woman’s body inside her second-floor apartment. The woman’s name hasn’t been released. Authorities are still investigating.

