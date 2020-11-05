CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Rising COVID-19 infections | Biden names advisory board | Latest test results
Home » Virginia News » Firefighters find woman's body…

Firefighters find woman’s body at Virginia apartment

The Associated Press

November 5, 2020, 2:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Firefighters in Virginia Beach say the body of a woman was found as they searched an apartment building following reports of a possible fire.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says in a news release that firefighters were dispatched to a possible fire at around 2:47 a.m. Thursday at the Runaway Bay Apartments in the Thalia section of the city.

The news release says firefighters investigated smoke on the second and third floors with no signs of fire.

A search of the building led to the discovery of the 55-year-old woman’s body inside her second-floor apartment. The woman’s name hasn’t been released. Authorities are still investigating.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Virginia News

Tags:

virginia

Navy awards contract for next generation of submarines expected to cost $110B

CISA preps for 5G with testing framework, workshops and working groups

FLRA to decertify union representing DOJ immigration judges

NAVSEA shifting modernization focus from technology to mission outcomes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up