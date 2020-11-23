HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Equity obstacles in Virginia push to legalize marijuana

The Associated Press

November 23, 2020, 8:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Could legalizing marijuana in Virginia help address social disparities and inequities?

That’s one of the topics the state’s legislative watchdog agency explores in a new report examining how the commonwealth could legalize marijuana.

The Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission report was published shortly before Gov. Ralph Northam announced he will support legislation to legalize marijuana in the Old Dominion.

Virginia decriminalized marijuana possession earlier this year and reduced possession penalties to a $25 civil penalty and no jail time for amounts up to an ounce.

In the past, possessing up to half an ounce could lead to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

