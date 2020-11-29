CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | DC's concerns with limited vaccine doses | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Chesterfield Co. police investigate after officer collides with pedestrian

The Associated Press

November 29, 2020, 9:49 PM

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating an officer-involved crash that injured a pedestrian.

Chesterfield County police said an officer driving a marked police vehicle collided with a pedestrian late Saturday.

Police said the officer was driving to assist another officer when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The officer was not injured.

