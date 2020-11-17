CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
As virus cases rise, Navy limits sailors’ travel, activity

The Associated Press

November 17, 2020, 5:12 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — U.S. Navy bases and personnel in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region have been ordered to limit travel and other activities as coronavirus cases rise.

The Navy said in a statement Tuesday the order impacts the world’s largest Navy base in Norfolk and several other installations throughout the region.

Sailors’ travel will be restricted to commuting from home to work, stopping only for essentials such as food, medicine and child care. Dining inside restaurants is not allowed.

The Navy’s order follows one by Gov. Ralph Northam implementing new restrictions across Virginia.

They reduce the cap on gatherings to 25 people and prohibit alcohol sales at dining and drinking establishments after 10 p.m.

