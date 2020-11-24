HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Small Business Saturday | Amazon workers striking worldwide | DC-area shoppers on Black Friday | Virus changes Black Friday this year
Home » Virginia News » Airport executives placed on…

Airport executives placed on leave during internal probe

The Associated Press

November 24, 2020, 12:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROANOKE, Va. — Two executives at a regional airport in Virginia have been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

The Roanoke Times reports that Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Executive Director Timothy Bradshaw and Director of Planning and Engineering Richard Osbourne were placed on leave Monday.

According to a news release issued by airport spokeswoman Rachel Spencer, the commission that owns and operates the airport “was made aware of a serious allegation of a procedural nature” involving Bradshaw and Osbourne.

The statement said the decision to place them on leave was made to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

virginia

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

Pentagon reports $5B in improper payments to civilian workforce

Air Force ready to begin deploying portions of ABMS next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up