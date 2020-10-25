ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Virginia News » Woman gets prison for…

Woman gets prison for hanging, killing ex-boyfriend’s puppy

The Associated Press

October 25, 2020, 1:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for killing an ex-boyfriend’s pit bull puppy by hanging it from a tree with an extension cord.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Powhatan County Circuit Court Judge Paul Cella also on Thursday ordered that 23-year-old Yasmin Burton, 23, have no contact with any pet animals after her release.

Burton apologized during her sentencing hearing, saying she “prays for forgiveness every day.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up