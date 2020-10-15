William & Mary and Posse Foundation to provide scholarships

An organization that received some of President Obama’s Nobel Prize money is partnering with William & Mary to provide scholarships at the university.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — An organization that received some of President Obama’s Nobel Prize money is partnering with William & Mary to provide scholarships at the university. The school in Williamsburg, Virginia, said in a statement Thursday that it’s partnering with The Posse Foundation. Many of the scholarship recipients will be underrepresented students of color and students from low-income backgrounds. The Posse Foundation recruits and trains students who show extraordinary leadership and academic potential. The foundation’s work with William & Mary will be the first time students are selected from Virginia. Starting next fall, the school will provide full-tuition scholarships for 10 students from the state.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.