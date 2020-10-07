Watchdog redacts more records related to parole board probe

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Virginia’s government watchdog agency has found new problems with…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Virginia’s government watchdog agency has found new problems with victim and prosecutor notification in cases handled by the state parole board. But the Office of the State Inspector General is withholding many of the specifics of its findings, citing exemptions to the state’s open records law. Republican legislative leaders provided AP with a brief summary report of the findings of an investigation by the IG’s office into complaints about multiple offenders’ parole cases. Individual reports provided to AP under an open records request were almost entirely redacted.

