CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. football coaches request in-person workouts | 2nd vaccine trial paused | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Watchdog redacts more records…

Watchdog redacts more records related to parole board probe

The Associated Press

October 7, 2020, 2:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Virginia’s government watchdog agency has found new problems with victim and prosecutor notification in cases handled by the state parole board. But the Office of the State Inspector General is withholding many of the specifics of its findings, citing exemptions to the state’s open records law. Republican legislative leaders provided AP with a brief summary report of the findings of an investigation by the IG’s office into complaints about multiple offenders’ parole cases. Individual reports provided to AP under an open records request were almost entirely redacted. 

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

virginia

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up