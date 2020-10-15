CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s draft plan for COVID-19 vaccinations | Latest test results in DC region
Virginia State University’s campus will reopen in the spring

The Associated Press

October 15, 2020, 7:10 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials say Virginia State University will reopen its campus for the spring 2021 semester with a mix of online and in-person classes.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the historically Black university was one of three colleges in Virginia to keep its campus closed for the fall semester because of the coronavirus pandemic. VSU

President Makola Abdullah said the school was at a higher risk for the virus, especially with the large number of cases and deaths in the Black community.

Abdullah said the school’s curriculum will be similar to other schools, where students will take classes in-person, online or a combination of the two.

