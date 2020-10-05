CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 frontline workers honored with art | White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | Latest test results in DC region
Virginia Police: Woman charged after crash kills Florida man

The Associated Press

October 5, 2020, 8:02 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was arrested after hitting and killing a Florida motorcyclist on Interstate 264 in Virginia.

State Police say 37-year-old Cali Ly Vu Huynh was charged Saturday with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 22-year-old motorcyclist.

His name wasn’t immediately released. Police said Huynh was driving a Jeep Cherokee westbound on I-264 just after midnight Saturday when she struck a Yamaha FZ-07 motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash but further details weren’t immediately released.

It’s unclear whether Huynh has an attorney.

