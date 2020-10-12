CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area divorce cases surge | Health officials sound alarm over case numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Virginia police shoot, wound suspect in alleged abduction

The Associated Press

October 12, 2020, 8:09 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police officers in Virginia responding to an alleged abduction at gunpoint shot and wounded a suspect in a gas station parking lot Monday.

Virginia State Police say the suspect has been taken to a hospital with wounds that aren’t considered life-threatening following the encounter with Prince George County Police in Petersburg.

The suspect hasn’t been identified. State Police told news outlets that agencies arrived at the convenience store at around 1 p.m. while they were looking for a suspect in an alleged abduction of a 17-year-old and a 25-year-old.

Officials said officers found the suspect’s car and a Prince George County officer fired at them. The alleged abduction victims weren’t wounded.

