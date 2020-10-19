CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reports 2nd highest number of new cases | Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience | Latest test results in DC region
Virginia man killed while driving riding lawnmower in road

The Associated Press

October 19, 2020, 2:37 PM

A Virginia police department says a man was killed last weekend when the riding lawnmower he was driving in the center of the road was hit from behind by a car.

News outlets report Hampton Police said they received a call about an accident on Shell Road around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found a Chevrolet Malibu sedan that hit a lawnmower in the road from behind.

Two people were on the lawnmower, and the driver, 62-year-old Floyd Arthur Howard, died.

The passenger on the lawnmower was taken to the hospital with injuries which police said were not considered life-threatening.

