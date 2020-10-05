Virginia man found guilty of murder in stepson’s death

LAUREL, Va. — A Virginia man has been convicted for the slaying of his 40-year-old stepson last year. The Richmond…

LAUREL, Va. — A Virginia man has been convicted for the slaying of his 40-year-old stepson last year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 62-year-old Randolph Eugene Smith was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder following a two-day trial in Laurel, Virginia.

He is expected to be sentenced in January. Smith’s stepson, Neil Matthew Waters, died in October 2019 when he was shot four times at the family’s home in Henrico.

Smith previously told investigators Waters had been holding a knife and threatening him before he grabbed his shotgun and shot Waters.

A prosecutor argued the knife that was found on Waters was planted after he was shot.

