CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC rec centers to reopen Tuesday | Judge: DC church can hold services | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Virginia man found guilty…

Virginia man found guilty of murder in stepson’s death

The Associated Press

October 5, 2020, 6:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAUREL, Va. — A Virginia man has been convicted for the slaying of his 40-year-old stepson last year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 62-year-old Randolph Eugene Smith was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder following a two-day trial in Laurel, Virginia.

He is expected to be sentenced in January. Smith’s stepson, Neil Matthew Waters, died in October 2019 when he was shot four times at the family’s home in Henrico.

Smith previously told investigators Waters had been holding a knife and threatening him before he grabbed his shotgun and shot Waters.

A prosecutor argued the knife that was found on Waters was planted after he was shot.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

virginia

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up