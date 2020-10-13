Virginia delegate plans to reintroduce quarantine pay bill

Del. Elizabeth Guzmán, D-Woodbridge, plans to re-introduce a bill during the next General Assembly session that would require Virginia employers to provide paid quarantine leave during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Del. Elizabeth Guzmán, D-Woodbridge, plans to re-introduce a bill during the next General Assembly session that would require Virginia employers to provide paid quarantine leave during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her proposal didn’t advance past a Senate committee during the ongoing special session.

The bill would have mandated quarantine pay for employees of businesses with more than 25 workers.

It would require public and private employers to provide paid quarantine leave that could be immediately used by the employee, regardless of how long they had been employed.

The paid quarantine leave could be used for the employee’s health care needs or for care of a family member with an illness or health condition related to COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.