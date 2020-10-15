CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No parade for 2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival | Md.'s draft plan for COVID-19 vaccinations | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Richmond diocese to pay…

Richmond diocese to pay $6.3 million to sexual abuse victims

The Associated Press

October 15, 2020, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond says it is paying $6.3 million to 51 people who as minors experienced sexual abuse by clergy.

News of the payments was released Thursday in a report on the diocese’s website. The report says that of 68 claims initiated, six were found ineligible, two were withdrawn or never completed and nine were denied by the claims administrator.

The diocese says it is funding the program through the Catholic Diocese of Richmond’s self-insurance program, as well as a loan and contributions from other religious orders, where appropriate. The diocese says it didn’t use parish or school assets.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up