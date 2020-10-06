Report: Virus unwinds many of Hampton Roads’ economic gains

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has unwound many of the economic gains that were seen in Virginia’s Hampton…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has unwound many of the economic gains that were seen in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region over the last decade.

That’s according to Old Dominion University’s annual State of the Region report, which was released Tuesday.

The study also says the pandemic brought racial disparities into stark relief. Black people have been more likely to be infected or lose their jobs.

The report paints a rosy picture of early 2020 when Hampton Roads was projected to grow faster than the nation.

It had more unfilled jobs than unemployed workers.

But then the pandemic hit. In April, nearly 77,000 workers filed an initial unemployment claim.

