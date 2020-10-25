ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Prosecutor rules out charges against officers in shooting

The Associated Press

October 25, 2020, 1:23 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia city’s top prosecutor has ruled out criminal charges against four police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect in two killings.

In a report released Friday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle concluded that the officers fired in self-defense and were justified in using deadly force against 23-year-old Alvin Lamont Baum II in Virginia Beach on March 20.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Norfolk police had identified Baum as a suspect in two killings, including a drive-by shooting the night before the police shooting.

Body cameras recorded the encounter.

