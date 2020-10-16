CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC redefines COVID-19 close contact | More Va. colleges adjusting spring break | Latest test results in DC region
Progress on police reforms gets mixed reviews in Virginia

The Associated Press

October 16, 2020, 4:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Almost five months after George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, the Virginia General Assembly has passed a host of police reforms as it nears the end of a special session. The reforms include legislation banning no-knock search warrants and enabling localities to establish civilian review boards with subpoena power and disciplinary authority. Other reforms were rejected amid pressure from Republicans and police who branded the legislation as anti-law enforcement. The reform package now headed to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk is getting mixed reviews from law enforcement agencies, social justice advocates and lawmakers.

