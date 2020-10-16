Progress on police reforms gets mixed reviews in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Almost five months after George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, the Virginia General…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Almost five months after George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis, the Virginia General Assembly has passed a host of police reforms as it nears the end of a special session. The reforms include legislation banning no-knock search warrants and enabling localities to establish civilian review boards with subpoena power and disciplinary authority. Other reforms were rejected amid pressure from Republicans and police who branded the legislation as anti-law enforcement. The reform package now headed to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk is getting mixed reviews from law enforcement agencies, social justice advocates and lawmakers.

