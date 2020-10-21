CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know for DC's early voting Tuesday | Fairfax Co. teachers union opposes new instruction plan | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Virginia News » Police: Virginia man stabbed…

Police: Virginia man stabbed 2 teens near middle school

The Associated Press

October 21, 2020, 7:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A 46-year-old man has been accused of stabbing two teens during an altercation near a middle school in Virginia.

Chesterfield County Police said responding officers found the 17 and 18-year-olds with stab wounds in a parking lot by Carver Middle School.

Both were taken Tuesday evening to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police then obtained arrest warrants for Turon M. Savoy Sr., on charges of malicious wounding.

Savoy is being held at a jail in Chesterfield County. The police investigation indicates that Savoy is known to the two victims. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney to speak for him.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

Chesterfield

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up