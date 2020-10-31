Police: Man charged after shooting at 3 women in Virginia

Police in Chesterfield County say a man has been charged after he shot at three women inside a vehicle Friday night.

CHESTER, Va. (AP) — Police in Chesterfield County say a man has been charged after he shot at three women inside a vehicle Friday night.

Authorities on Saturday said no one was injured during the shooting that followed a domestic-related situation in Chester.

They say the suspect was arrested after he fled the scene.

Police said the charges against Thomas A. Bridges III include attempted malicious wounding, felon in possession of a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The 31-year-old Richmond resident is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County jail.

Authorities say another person was charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the shooting.

