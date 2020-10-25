ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why we still have Electoral College?
Police investigate death of 18-year-old in car crash

The Associated Press

October 25, 2020, 1:28 PM

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a teenager dead. Virginia State Police said Katerina Renee Higgins, 18, was driving a Ford Mustang in Floyd County early Sunday when the car left the road and struck a tree.

Higgins was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, police said. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

