Police investigate death of 18-year-old in car crash

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a teenager dead. Virginia State Police said Katerina Renee Higgins, 18, was driving a Ford Mustang in Floyd County early Sunday when the car left the road and struck a tree.

Higgins was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, police said. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

