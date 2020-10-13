CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Biggest wave' yet to come? | Virus relief slipping past election | Latest test results in DC region
Man sentenced for involvement in overseas cockfighting ring

The Associated Press

October 13, 2020, 6:55 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man accused of raising hundreds of roosters in Virginia to ship overseas for cockfighting has been sentenced to six months in jail.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that 55-year-old Emmanuel Garcia received his sentence Tuesday in Virginia Beach Circuit Court, where a judge also ordered him to pay more than $6,200 in overtime costs for services provided by the city’s animal control office.

Officials say animal control initially discovered the activity in 2018 when an officer noticed a large number of chickens at the 4-acre property.

Investigators say Garcia later admitted that the chickens were for fighting and that he had been raising roosters for cockfighting since 1989.

