Jurors fail to show for Norfolk trials during pandemic

The Associated Press

October 1, 2020, 1:05 PM

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia city’s efforts to resume jury trials during the COVID-19 pandemic have stalled because most people being called to serve aren’t showing up.

The Virginian-Pilot reports roughly 9 out of 10 possible jurors aren’t showing up for court in Norfolk, a jump from the usual no-show rate of about 1 in 3.

In one instance, a murder trial was supposed to start Monday, but only 25 of the 240 people summoned for jury duty came.

Officials had to delay until Tuesday to call in 90 more. Only five showed, but it was enough.

