Horses killed in multi-vehicle accident in Virginia

Two horses that police say were “running loose in the roadway” were killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle accident in Suffolk, Virginia.

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two horses that police say were “running loose in the roadway” were killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle accident in Virginia.

Suffolk Police said two different passenger vehicles struck the horses. One of the drivers was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The horses died at the scene.

Police did not say how the horses came to be on the road. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.