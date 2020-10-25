ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Virginia News » Horses killed in multi-vehicle…

Horses killed in multi-vehicle accident in Virginia

The Associated Press

October 25, 2020, 2:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two horses that police say were “running loose in the roadway” were killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle accident in Virginia.

Suffolk Police said two different passenger vehicles struck the horses. One of the drivers was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The horses died at the scene.

Police did not say how the horses came to be on the road. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up