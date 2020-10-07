Environmental groups ask court to stay pipeline construction

Environmental groups are asking a federal court to stop construction from resuming on the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

ROANOKE, Va. — Environmental groups are asking a federal court to stop construction from resuming on the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Roanoke Times reports that the Sierra Club and seven other groups filed petitions Monday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. They’re asking the court to stay recently issued permits that allow the natural gas pipeline to burrow under streams and wetlands.

The groups would like the court to hear their challenge of the authorizations. Mountain Valley told the appeals court that it would hold off until at least Oct. 17 if it and the Army Corps are given until Friday to respond.

The court agreed to the extension.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.