Civil rights trail adds sites, focus on education struggle

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The half-mile road leading to what was then the only state park for African Americans in…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The half-mile road leading to what was then the only state park for African Americans in Virginia in the 1950s was packed with cars parked on one side and a park ranger directing traffic on the other side.

Prince Edward State Park for Negroes, as it was then called, could draw up to a thousand African American visitors per day that could rent bathing suits and cabins overnight.

It was adjacent to Goodwin Lake Recreational Area where only whites patrons were allowed.

The two areas merged and, in 1986, were renamed Twin Lakes State Park.

It’s one 12 new sites added this fall to the Virginia’s Crossroads Civil Rights in Education Heritage Trail.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.