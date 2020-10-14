CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC CAN exposure app launches Tuesday | DC adds states to high-risk list | Latest test results in DC region
Burglary reported at Richmond mayor’s campaign headquarters

The Associated Press

October 14, 2020, 8:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — A campaign official for Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says a TV was stolen during a break-in at the mayor’s campaign headquarters.

Kevin Zeithaml, Stoney’s re-election campaign manager, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that campaign documents were not taken but materials were thrown and displaced in the room.

Richmond police responded to a report of a burglary at the office Tuesday after an official found the office door broken. Police say the break-in happened overnight Tuesday, but did not say if it was politically motivated.

Zeithaml said in a statement that the campaign hopes “this crime was not politically motivated.”

