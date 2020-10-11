Authorities investigating prisoner’s death at Virginia jail

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Authorities are investigating the death of a prisoner at a Virginia jail early Sunday. The Virginian-Pilot reports…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Authorities are investigating the death of a prisoner at a Virginia jail early Sunday.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that staff at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail is awaiting test results from a preliminary autopsy report to determine the cause of the prisoner’s death.

Jail spokeswoman Sara Mahayni said in a news release that the prisoner arrived at the Williamsburg, Virginia, jail on Friday and was found dead around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The prisoner’s name wasn’t immediately released.

