Authorities investigating prisoner’s death at Virginia jail

The Associated Press

October 11, 2020, 5:38 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Authorities are investigating the death of a prisoner at a Virginia jail early Sunday.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that staff at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail is awaiting test results from a preliminary autopsy report to determine the cause of the prisoner’s death.

Jail spokeswoman Sara Mahayni said in a news release that the prisoner arrived at the Williamsburg, Virginia, jail on Friday and was found dead around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The prisoner’s name wasn’t immediately released.

