Virginia readies to distribute future coronavirus vaccine

The Associated Press

September 4, 2020, 10:09 AM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The state of Virginia has been spending the last few months figuring out how to quickly distribute a coronavirus vaccine to millions of people.

The Roanoke Times reported Thursday that an incident command center has been working since June to lay the groundwork for stockpiling necessary supplies and communicating with the public.

Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia’s health commissioner, told the state’s Board of Health during its quarterly meeting that it will likely be late winter before a vaccine is ready.

An advisory work group is being assembled to ready the state to distribute the vaccine.

Tags:

coronavirus

