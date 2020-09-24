CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
Virginia prison holding geriatric prisoners reports 11th virus death

The Associated Press

September 24, 2020, 9:59 AM

CAPRON, Va. — Virginia prison officials are reporting an 11th coronavirus-related death at facility that is home to many geriatric and otherwise vulnerable prisoners.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that the facility is the Deerfield Correctional Center. It’s a 925-inmate prison in Southampton County.

The state’s Department of Corrections has reported that there are 367 current COVID-19 cases among prisoners at the facility. Twenty inmates are hospitalized outside the prison.

There are also 33 active cases among the staff.

Deerfield houses the state’s largest group of geriatric male inmates. Many have serious health conditions and reside in assisted living or nursing home environments.

