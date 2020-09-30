Virginia man who fell to death at construction site IDed

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Virginia have identified a man who fell to his death at a construction site. The…

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Virginia have identified a man who fell to his death at a construction site.

The Virginian Pilot reports 25-year-old Evan Franklin of Portsmouth was working at the new education and administrative building at Eastern Virginia Medical School at around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 when he fell.

Norfolk Police were called to the area where they found Franklin unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the incident is being investigated as an undetermined death, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will provide the manner and cause of death.

