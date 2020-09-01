CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Danger in letting kids spend excessive time online | DMV venues to light up for Red Alert | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia man charged after child fatally shoots self

The Associated Press

September 1, 2020, 11:35 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia man has been arrested in the death of a child who got ahold of a gun and fatally shot himself.

News outlets cited court documents obtained Monday that showed 23-year-old Naquan Shamikel Jones was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and allowing a child access of a loaded firearm.

Virginia Beach police say the child, who was not identified, was under 5 years old. Authorities didn’t say how Jones knew the child.

Jones is set to appear in Virginia Beach General District Court on Thursday for a bond hearing. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

