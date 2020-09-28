Virginia GOP says confusion remains on absentee ballot rule

The Republican Party of Virginia says state elections officials have created confusion among voters ahead of the November election by failing to make it clear that a witness signature requirement for absentee voters has been waived.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican Party of Virginia says state elections officials have created confusion among voters ahead of the November election by failing to make it clear that a witness signature requirement for absentee voters has been waived.

The GOP argues in a motion filed in federal court that the state Board of Elections and Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper have not adhered to a consent decree that requires the state to “take proactive steps” to advise the public regarding the elimination of the witness requirement.

The motion was filed in a lawsuit brought in April by the League of Women Voters of Virginia against the State Board of Elections.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.