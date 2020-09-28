CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington Monument to reopen Oct. 1 | Feds to ship rapid tests in bid to reopen K-12 schools | Latest virus test results in DC region
Virginia GOP says confusion remains on absentee ballot rule

The Associated Press

September 28, 2020, 9:40 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Republican Party of Virginia says state elections officials have created confusion among voters ahead of the November election by failing to make it clear that a witness signature requirement for absentee voters has been waived.

The GOP argues in a motion filed in federal court that the state Board of Elections and Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper have not adhered to a consent decree that requires the state to “take proactive steps” to advise the public regarding the elimination of the witness requirement.

The motion was filed in a lawsuit brought in April by the League of Women Voters of Virginia against the State Board of Elections.

