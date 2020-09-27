CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Kellyanne Conway tests positive for infection | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
VCU considers requiring students to take courses on racism

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 10:01 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University is considering whether to make courses on racism a requirement for its students.

Constance Relihan, dean of VCU’s University College, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that many other colleges are having the same discussion as protests over racial injustice sweep across the U.S.

VCU already offers a major in African American studies and has classes in other departments that address the history and implications of racism.

But they aren’t part of the university’s required curriculum.

