Spring classes at Virginia community colleges to stay online

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Most classes at Virginia’s community colleges will remain online early next year.

The system’s chancellor announced the decision on Friday, months before the spring semester at the 23 colleges.

Glenn DuBois says he’s doing so to “minimize the disruptions” for students from COVID-19.

Some in-person classes will be held in the spring for short-term career credential and technical programs, just like the fall.

Almost three-quarters of community courses during the fall are fully online.

DuBois staying online is the “safest and most prudent choice” with the continued pandemic and the traditional cold and flu season arriving.

