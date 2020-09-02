CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Groups most affected by pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Small plane, 1 aboard, crashes in Shenandoah National Park

The Associated Press

September 2, 2020, 9:13 PM

LURAY, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane with a lone pilot aboard has crashed in the Shenandoah National Park in the Luray area of Virginia.

The FAA said in a statement that the single-engine Piper PA-20 plunged into some trees in the park in Rappahannock County at about 1:30 p.m. local time.

The FAA statement had no immediate word on the fate of the pilot.

The park tweeted Wednesday afternoon that it was investigating the scene of a small plane crash and would “release more details as we know them.”

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted it was investigating the crash in Luray, near one of the park entrances. No further details were immediately available.

