Rally held in support of Portsmouth police chief on leave

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Residents in a Virginia city held a rally in support of a police chief who was placed on administrative leave. WAVY-TV reports nearly 100 people gathered outside of the Portsmouth City Hall on Sunday afternoon for the “Support Chief Greene” event.

They are supporting Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene.

A city official said Friday that Greene was put on paid leave.

It comes nearly three weeks after Greene’s department charged a Black state senator and others with conspiring to damage a Confederate monument.

A page for the event on Facebook urged people to attend the “peaceful rally” if they disagreed with “Portsmouth suspending Chief Greene.”

