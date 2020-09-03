Police: Virginia woman fatally shot herself in patrol SUV

The Associated Press

Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a woman who authorities say fatally shot herself while being transported to a mental hospital in a patrol vehicle.

Listen now to WTOP News

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a woman who authorities say fatally shot herself while being transported to a mental hospital in a patrol vehicle.

State police Sgt. Brent Coffey told the Free Lance-Star the incident happened as a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s cruiser was leaving a Fredericksburg hospital early Monday morning, taking a 30-year-old woman to Western State Hospital.

Neither deputy in the front seats was injured.

An autopsy will be conducted.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.