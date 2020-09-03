CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. won't enter Phase Three on Friday | Positive COVID-19 test on 'The Batman' shoot | Latest coronavirus test results
Police: Virginia woman fatally shot herself in patrol SUV

The Associated Press

September 3, 2020, 10:34 PM

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a woman who authorities say fatally shot herself while being transported to a mental hospital in a patrol vehicle.

State police Sgt. Brent Coffey told the Free Lance-Star the incident happened as a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s cruiser was leaving a Fredericksburg hospital early Monday morning, taking a 30-year-old woman to Western State Hospital.

Neither deputy in the front seats was injured.

An autopsy will be conducted.

